New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Thursday listed the Charge sheet against Robert Vadra and others for rebuttal arguements by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after hearing arguements on behalf of the proposed accused persons.

The court is hearing pre-cognisance arguements on the prosecution complaint (charge sheet) filed by the ED against Vadra and others in an alleged money laundering case linked to the village Shikopur land deal in Gurugram, Haryana.

Special Judge Sushant Changotra listed the matter for hearing rebuttal arguments by the ED on February 21.

The court has already heard the arguements on behalf of Robert Vadra. Senior advocate Devdatt Kamat alongwith Prateek K Chaddha and other advocates, had appeared for Robert Vadra and other proposed accused persons.

Special public prosecutor N K Matta alongwith Mohd. Faizan appeared for ED.

It was submitted that there is no case of money laundering made out against the proposed accused persons, as there is no predicate offence. In the sense that there is no predicate offence, therefore, there is no money laundering. In this situation, the court can't take cognisance of the ED's prosecution complaint.

The Rouse Avenue court on August 2 issued notice to Robert Vadra and other proposed accused in the money laundering prosecution complaint.

The notice was issued to hear the proposed accused persons at pre cognizance stage.

The Enforcement Directorate filed a charge sheet for money laundering.

On July 24, the ED had said that it was a "clear and classic" case of money laundering. The proceeds of crime were used to acquire immovable properties, the ED said during preliminary submissions on its prosecution complaint.

The ED had also said that the evidence conclusively established that the offence of money laundering, where proceeds of Crime (PoC) are generated, layered, and enjoyed.

The ED had said that "we have shown the flow of funds, the property, and the statement of witnesses. It is a clear and classic case of money laundering." The ED added, "There is a generation of proceeds of crime."

The ED submitted that during the investigation, the source of the proceeds of crime and false statements in a land deal were found.

It was submitted that Skylight Hospitality purchased land measuring 3 acres, valued at crores.

"There were false declarations in the sale deed that Rs. 7.5 crore has been paid when no money was paid. It was paid later in order to avoid stamp duty. This is corroborated by key witnesses," as ED's special counsel, Zoheb Hossain, had submitted.

Hossain had argued that the first layer of proceeds of crime was generated through Skylight Hospitality, whose 99 per cent shares are held by Vadra.

Hossain submitted that Rs 7.50 crore is shown as the price of approximately 3 acres of land purchased by Skylight through a cheque that was never encashed.

"This land was later sold to DLF for a higher amount. This part is still being scrutinised," the ED said.

"The application for a licence was processed in haste without following the procedure. Licences were processed in haste, witnesses stated in the statement." Hossain referred to the prosecution witness's statement regarding the process.

Special counsel had also referred to the statement of Satyanand Yajee, Director of Omkareshwar properties. He knowingly assisted in generating the proceeds of crime. Yajee knowingly assisted the company of Vadra in acquiring the proceeds of crime.

The ED said that "enjoyment of the proceeds of crime continued till July 2025, until the time of provisional attachment. Money laundering continues till today at the time of arguments. It is a continuing activity as long as the person enjoys the PoC."

"The use of PoC continued through the 7 properties, which were purchased using the proceeds of crime. The enjoyment of PoC continued until the properties were attached," the ED said.

Hossain had further submitted that "we have also invoked section 70, as all the companies where PoC has gone are either 98% or 99% owned by Vadra."

"Therefore, he is vicariously liable also apart from his individual role," the ED said.

"He was the majority shareholder up upto 99 per cent, the beneficial owner and actual owner, and a director of companies," the ED said.

The complaint, filed on July 17, 2025, names 11 individuals and entities as accused, including Vadra, his company M/s Sky Light Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., Satyanand Yajee, and Kewal Singh Virk.

The case stems from an FIR registered by Gurugram Police, alleging that Vadra, through his company Sky Light Hospitality, fraudulently purchased 3.53 acres of land in Village Shikohpur, Sector 83, Gurugram, from Onkareshwar Properties Pvt. Ltd. on February 12, 2008.

The complaint alleged the use of false declarations in the acquisition and claimed that a commercial license for the land was secured using Vadra's personal influence.

As part of the ongoing probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the ED issued a Provisional Attachment Order on July 16, 2025, attaching 43 immovable properties worth approximately ₹37.64 crore. These properties are reportedly linked to Vadra and his associated entities, including Sky Light Hospitality. (ANI)

