Jammu, June 14 (PTI) Vaishno Devi devotees will now get a "speedy delivery" of prasad boxes to their homes through the DTDC courier service, officials here said on Wednesday.

Acting on a suggestion by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has partnered with courier service DTDC Express Limited to expedite the delivery of prasad boxes, they added.

Also Read | Goa Revolution Day 2023: Congress To Launch Yatra From Donapaula to Azad Maidan-Panaji To Discuss Failures of BJP Government.

The partnership will revolutionise the logistics and delivery of prasad boxes to devotees of Mata Vaishno Devi across the country, SMVDSB Chief Executive Officer Anshul Garg said.

"Undertaken as per the directions of LG Manoj Sinha, this initiative of the board will facilitate speedy receipt of the prasad boxes", Garg said after inaugurating the delivery service in the presence of Manish Jain, sales director at DTDC Express Limited, Katra.

Also Read | Free Electricity in Karnataka: Registration for Gruha Jyoti Scheme Under Seva Sindhu Portal Postponed to June 18.

He launched the service with the dispatch of prasad-laden vehicles through the courier service to various destinations.

The 'pooja prasad' home delivery service was launched by the LG in September, 2020, during the pandemic, Garg said.

"Since then, the board has consistently implemented measures to optimise the efficiency of door-to-door prasad delivery, reducing delivery time and providing real-time tracking updates", he added.

Devotees opting for the delivery service can choose from five categories of prasad, ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 2,100, which can be booked through the official website of the shrine board (www.maavaishnodevi.org) or the SMVDSB mobile app, officials said.

The DTDC will provide comprehensive insurance coverage for each consignment, along with digital tracking for the convenience of devotees, the officials said.

The firm guarantees delivery within 48 hours of booking confirmation for devotees residing in north India.

On June 6, a modern prasad-cum-souvenir counter was inaugurated by the LG at the Jammu Airport, further enhancing devotee facilitation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)