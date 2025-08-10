Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], August 10 (ANI): The construction of the valley bridge near Ganganani-Limchagad on the Gangotri National Highway is in its final stage after the flash floods and mudslide blocked routes in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi, police said on Sunday.

According to the Uttarkashi Police, the work of clearing the blocked Gangotri Highway in Uttarakhand's Songad, Dabrani, Harshil, and Dharali is going on at a "fast pace".

In an X post, Uttarkashi Police wrote, "The construction of the valley bridge near Ganganani, Limchagad, on Gangotri National Highway is in its final stage. The work of clearing the blocked Gangotri Highway at places like Songad, Dabrani, Harshil, Dharali, etc., is going on at a fast pace."

On Saturday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had said that more than 1,000 people, including devotees and pilgrims from across the country, have been rescued after the recent flash floods and mudslides in the Uttarkashi district.

Speaking to ANI, CM Dhami asserted, "More than 1000 people have been rescued. All the devotees and pilgrims from all across the country, who were stuck there, have been rescued... All the injured people have been shifted to hospitals. Connectivity was completely destroyed in Harsil. It was restored there yesterday. A Bailey bridge will be installed by evening near Lachi Gad, which will help reconstruct roads till Harsil."

He added, "We have decided to provide affected families with rations for the next six months... A three-member committee is being formed under the chairmanship of the Revenue Secretary... They will see how the affected family can be rehabilitated and the extent of the loss incurred... We will also provide a relief package to those in need."

CM Dhami also met the state Governor, Lieutenant General (Retd.) Gurmit Singh, at Raj Bhavan in Dehradun to discuss ongoing relief work in Uttarkashi's Dharali and Harsil.

In a post on X, Dhami wrote, "I met the Honourable Governor @LtGenGurmit (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan. During this, we discussed the ongoing disaster relief operations in Dhrali and Harsil and the rehabilitation of the affected people." (ANI)

