New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the inaugural run of the new Vande Bharat Express from Amb Andaura, Una to New Delhi, today.

Train No. 22447/22448 New Delhi- Amb Andaura- New Delhi Vande Bharat Express shall commence its regular service from 19th October 2022. This train will run six days a week (except Friday). Vande Bharat Express is a train set rake of 16 Coaches comprising Executive Class and Chair Car coaches.

Also Read | Hijab Ban: Constitution Document of Trust, It Is the Trust Minorities Have Reposed Upon Majority, Says Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia in His Verdict Against Karnataka HC Order.

The fare structure of Train 22447 New Delhi - Amb Andaura Vande Bharat Express from New Delhi to Amb Andaura is, executive Class - Rs 2045 (with Catering), Rs. 1890 (without catering)Chair Car- Rs 1075 (with Catering), Rs 955 (without catering).

The fare structure of Train 22448 Amb Andaura - New Delhi Vande Bharat Express from Amb Andaura to New Delhi is, executive Class - Rs 2240 (with Catering), Rs. 1890 (without catering)Chair Car- Rs 1240 (with Catering), Rs 955 (without catering). (ANI)

Also Read | IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 119 Junior Assistant Posts At iitk.ac.in; Here's How to Apply.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)