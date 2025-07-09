Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): The Gyanvapi Sangharsh Samiti in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, which includes the female petitioner in the Gyanvapi Shringar Gauri case, has demanded that the 'Udaipur Files' be declared tax-free.

Advocate Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, representing the Gyanvapi Sangharsh Samiti, asserted that the people are spreading misinformation that the film promotes hatred.

"This movie represents the truth in itself. This incident happened with Kanhaiya Lal, and the entire theory on it is being shown in the film... People are spreading misinformation that this promotes hatred... This incident of Kanhaiya Lal didn't happen today but has been historically repeated... I thank the makers of the film for showing the truth of the case," Chaturvedi said.

Speaking on the matter, Additional District Magistrate (City) Alok Kumar Verma stated that it is the job of the Censor Board to ensure that a movie should not hurt anybody's sentiments.

"It is being pleaded that the film is made tax-free and that there is nothing related to a special community in it; on the contrary, national issues have been raised... Censor Board looks after a movie's release and ensures nobody's sentiments are hurt," Verma said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has directed a special screening of the controversial film 'Udaipur Files' before ruling on petitions seeking to halt its release, scheduled for July 11.

The film, inspired by the 2022 murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, has drawn sharp criticism for allegedly stoking communal tensions.

The directive came during Tuesday's hearing, where Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, representing the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), informed the court that 40-50 objectionable elements had already been removed from both the trailer and the film. The CBFC had proposed these cuts before certification, and they were duly implemented.

A bench comprising Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Anish Dayal ordered the screening of the censored version for all counsels, including Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared for petitioners Maulana Arshad Madani (President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind) and Prashant Tondon.

The petitioners argue that the film vilifies a religious community and could incite violence. Sibal emphasised that freedom of expression must not override public order, stating, "Even if certain scenes have been removed, the theme itself remains disturbing." (ANI)

