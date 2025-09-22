Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 22 (ANI): Varanasi, popularly known as Kashi, is gearing up to dazzle the world this Dev Deepawali, as more than 10 lakh diyas will illuminate the crescent-shaped ghats of the holy city on November 5.

According to an official release, among those 10 lakh diyas, one lakh eco-friendly lamps crafted from cow dung will add both a traditional and sustainable touch to the divine spectacle.

Declared a provincial fair by the Yogi government, this year's celebration promises to be historic, an enchanting union of faith, festivity, and environmental consciousness.

Lakhs of devotees and tourists from across India and abroad are expected to converge on Varanasi to witness this once-in-a-lifetime sight. With over 10.10 lakh lamps, designer diyas, eco-friendly creations, and glowing rows across ponds and pools, the city will shine brighter than ever.

To heighten the splendour, the ghats are being adorned with facade lighting, decorative illuminations, and special cleanliness drives, ensuring that Kashi offers an unforgettable blend of divinity and grandeur.

Ahead of Dev Deepawali, a four-day cultural extravaganza, 'Ganga Mahotsav' will be organised at Rajghat from November 1 to 4, showcasing the talent of local artists.

To further enrich the experience, a laser show at Chet Singh Ghat will narrate mythological tales of Kashi. At the same time, pollution-free green fireworks across the Ganga sands will spread the message of environmental conservation.

Every year, the world-renowned Dev Deepawali transforms Kashi into a radiant canvas of faith, culture, and tradition. With hotels, guest houses, boats, cruises, and barges booked to capacity, the city gears up to welcome devotees and tourists eager to witness this divine spectacle in all its grandeur.

Meanwhile, Ayodhya is gearing up for the grandest Deepotsav celebration yet, scheduled from October 18 to 20, 2025.

This spectacular festival commemorates Lord Ram's triumphant return to Ayodhya, symbolising the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

A 45-minute show at Ram Ki Paidi will narrate Lord Ram's story through projection mapping, laser effects, fireworks, music, and storytelling, featuring over 100 artists. Over 26 lakh diyas will illuminate the Saryu River ghats, aiming for a Guinness World Record.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said, "In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision to revive Treta Yuga's Ayodhya, Deepotsav-2025 will be the grandest ever and will set several new records."

"Deepotsav-2025 will recreate the joy of Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya using modern technology. While the entire city will shine with lights, on the other hand, more than 26 lakh diyas will be lit on the banks of the Saryu River to set a Guinness World Record. Devotees and tourists from India and abroad will witness this magnificent celebration. This festival will surpass all previous Deepotsavs and preparations are being carried out on a war footing to offer visitors an unforgettable experience", said the UP Tourism Minister. (ANI)

