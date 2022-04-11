Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 11 (ANI): Asserting that Bengaluru has been developed into a real international city, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said various projects are being implemented for the development of the city under the Amrith Nagarothana Yojana.

"Bengaluru has been developed into a real international city. Various projects are being implemented for the development of the city under the Amrith Nagarothana Yojana. Bengaluru is a beautiful city, the global hub of IT, BT and it is emerging as the financial capital too," Bommai said while speaking at the 'Janapada Utsav 2022' in Padmanabha Nagar.

He also asserted that Karnataka has attracted the highest Foreign Direct Investment of 47 per cent beating all other states in the country in the last three quarters of the financial year.

"As for other states, it is just about 1-2 or 4 per cent. The state government is fully committed to the development of Bengaluru," he added. (ANI)

