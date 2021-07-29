Palghar, Jul 29 (PTI) The Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) in Palghar district of Maharashtra has reported 56 deaths due to coronavirus in a single day, which is 50 per cent of the total number of one-day fatalities recorded in the Mumbai circle, the official data has revealed.

As per the information published on the Maharashtra government's dashboard, these deaths were recorded on Wednesday.

The state reported 286 coronavirus deaths during the day, of which 112 were reported in the Mumbai circle of the health division. Vasai Virar alone recorded 56 deaths, which half the number of fatalities in the circle.

Apart from the VVCMC, the deaths recorded in some other urban areas in the Mumbai circle on that day were Mumbai city (six), Thane city (three), Navi Mumbai (two), Kalyan Dombivli (eight), Mira Bhayandar (one), Palghar rural (two), Raigad (32), Panvel (two).

The COVID-19 death toll in the state till Wednesday night was 1,32,145, with the Mumbai circle recording 34,258 of these fatalities, the data revealed.

Of the state-level infection count of 62,82,914, the Mumbai circle accounted for 16,37,744 cases, it said.

