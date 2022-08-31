New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) Senior Indian Information Service officer Vasudha Gupta was on Wednesday appointed as the director general of the news services division of All India Radio.

Gupta, who was director general in the Press Information Bureau, assumed charge of her new post immediately.

All India Radio Director General N Venudhar Reddy superannuated on Wednesday.

A 1989-batch officer, Gupta has served in various capacities in the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting in her over 32-year career.

Rajesh Malhotra, Director General in the Press Information Bureau (PIB), was promoted to the rank of Principal Director General.

Malhotra will continue to look after the publicity works of the finance ministry in the PIB.

Gupta played a key role in implementing the communication strategies of the government during the COVID-19 pandemic and also helmed the fact-checking unit to curb misinformation about the viral outbreak.

Gupta earned her degree in law from the Chaudhary Charan Singh University and later was awarded M.Phil degree by the Delhi School of Economics.

She did her PhD in Banking and Financial Support services from the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi.

Gupta had done stints in All India Radio and was instrumental in automation of the newsroom for regional news units.

