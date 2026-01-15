Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) National Vice President Rekha Verma on Thursday hailed the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Jeevika Mission (Gramin) - VB-G RAM JI Act, 2025, passed during the winter session of Parliament, a historic step toward making rural India self-reliant.

Addressing a state-level workshop on the VB-G Ram Ji, she praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. She said the NDA government, led by PM Modi, has launched a visionary, transparent rural development initiative.

The program was presided over by State President Dr. Rajeev Bindal. Speaking on the occasion, Rekha Verma stated that this scheme is not limited to providing jobs; it is a robust, results-oriented model that links employment to permanent rural development, infrastructure, and livelihoods. She emphasised that this would ensure sustainable growth in villages and effectively curb migration.

She noted that since independence, various governments launched several rural employment schemes--from the Rural Manpower Programme in 1960-61 to MGNREGA in 2005. While MGNREGA remained in effect for nearly two decades, changing socio-economic conditions and ground-level experiences necessitated a more effective, development-based scheme, leading to the creation of the VB-G RAM JI Act.

The National Vice President clarified that while MGNREGA provided a 100-day employment guarantee, it often failed to deliver the expected results in practice. In contrast, the VB-G RAM JI scheme provides a legal guarantee of 125 days of work, directly linked to development projects.

Under this scheme, development plans will be prepared at the Gram Sabha level. These plans will integrate through block and district levels with the PM Gati Shakti platform. Employment will be created through the execution of these development plans, supporting the village's holistic growth.

Rekha Verma highlighted that the scheme is entirely technology-driven, featuring biometric attendance, digital multi-level monitoring, six-month periodic reviews, time-bound payments, and compensation provisions for delays in employment or payments, ensuring accountability.

She criticised the Congress party for intentionally spreading confusion regarding the funding pattern. She clarified that for Himalayan states like Himachal Pradesh, the center-state funding ratio is 90:10, which is highly beneficial for the state.

"In other states, this ratio is 60:40. This reflects the Central Government's sensitive approach toward hill states," she added.

The VB-G RAM JI scheme has an allocation of approximately ₹1.5 lakh crore and focuses on four pillars: rural infrastructure, water conservation, environmental protection and rural livelihood.

Rekha Verma stated that the scheme is not driven by a political agenda but is designed with the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047 in mind. She warned that if the state government fails to provide its share of funding on time, it would reflect indifference toward rural development.

"The BJP will launch awareness campaigns at the mandal and booth levels to take this scheme to every doorstep," she added. (ANI)

