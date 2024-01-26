Tiruchirappalli, Jan 26 (PTI) The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), a key ally of the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu and a constituent of the INDIA bloc on Friday demanded 100 percent VVPAT verification for the declaration of Lok Sabha election results.

Inaugurating the party's 'Democracy will win' conference here, VCK top leader Thol Thirumavalavan, in a resolution, said that in the LS polls, all EVMs, '100 per cent' must be linked to Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) system and electors should deposit the VVPAT slips in separate boxes. Results must be declared by election authorities only based on the count of VVPAT slips. His resolution was passed in the party conference.

In total, 33 resolutions, proposed by Thirumavalavan were adopted in the meet. The VCK also demanded implementation of Proportional Representation system for elections.

Thirumavlavan inaugurated the conference by accepting 'democratic torches' of liberty, equality and fraternity brought by party office-bearers to the venue of the meet from Chennai, Madurai and Thanjavur.

Later, leaders of the INDIA alliance including DMK President M K Stalin, leaders of Left parties Sitharam Yechury, D Raja and Thirumavalavan held democratic torches in a symbolic gesture.

The VCK chief, in separate resolutions, batted for reservation in the Cabinet and Upper Houses (Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council in States) for SCs and STs, quota in private sector for OBCs, SCs and STs. He also sought abolition of the post of Governor.

Thirumavalavan also proposed several amendments to the Constitution covering subjects under the State, Central and Concurrent lists, the crux of which is strengthening States by giving governments in the States, the powers that is now vested with the Union government. Dislodging the BJP regime at the Centre was the substance of another resolution.

