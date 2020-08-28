Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Jammu residents on Friday complained of high vegetable prices for the last few days due to incessant rains. Moreover, the local administration is on high alert as Jammu witnessed rainfall for the third consecutive day today.

Speaking to ANI, Jai, a customer said, "Vegetables which were selling for Rs 30 per kg, are now being sold at Rs 60 a kilogram, we cannot afford it."

Another customer, Sukhdev said vendors were unable to open their shops as the rainwater was entering inside the shops and even houses.

"We have to go and buy vegetables early in the morning amid heavy rainfall. Moreover, vegetable prices have also increased, what will a poor man do in such a situation? People here are also unable to open their shops as the rain water is entering inside. People should stay indoors," he added.

Meanwhile, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was blocked for the fourth day today due to landslides at many places.

Many trucks have been stuck near Nagrota for the few days, following the closure of the highway.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to severe thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and many other states for the next five days. (ANI)

