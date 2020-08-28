Realme Narzo 10 series smartphones were launched in India this May. Since the launch, Realme Narzo 10A has been on several flash sales. Today, the handset will be sold in India once again. The sale will begin at 12 noon through Flipkart & Realme.com. The device will be made available with a discount of Rs 1000, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards & more. Realme India’s CEO Madhav Sheth to Lead Europe Operations Too: Report.

The Narzo 10A sports a 6.5-inch Mini-drop full-screen LCD multi-touch display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. The smartphone comes equipped with a triple rear camera system featuring a 12MP main camera, a 2MP portrait lens & a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there is a 5MP shooter for selfies & video calls.

Realme Narzo 10A (Photo Credits: Realme India)

Powered by MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, the budget phone comes coupled with up to 4GB of RAM & 64GB of internal storage. Narzo 10A device is fuelled by a massive 5,000mAh battery with 10W power charging & reverse charging facility.

Realme Narzo 10A Smartphone (Photo Credits: Realme India)

Additionally, the handset gets connectivity options such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS & a Micro-USB charging port. Realme Narzo 10A is priced at Rs 8,999 for 3GB & 32GB variant whereas 4GB & 64GB model costs Rs 9,999.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 28, 2020 09:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).