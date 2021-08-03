Noida (UP), Aug 3 (PTI) A man allegedly involved in vehicle theft cases in Delhi-NCR was held after he suffered injuries in a gunfight with the police in Noida, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused was intercepted during a routine police check on Monday night near Noida Stadium, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Ranvijay Singh said.

"He was with an aide on a motorcycle which didn't have number plate. He was asked to stop for checking but instead he sped away, leading to a gunfight and injuries to him in counter-firing" Singh said.

"His partner managed to escape in a car that was following their motorcycle. A search operation was launched and our counterparts in Delhi have also been alerted," he said.

The arrested person has been identified as Shahrukh alias Chana, a key member of the vehicle theft Gulfaam Gang also known as the 'Kabootar Gang' whose four members were arrested here recently, the officer said.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment after the gunfight where he informed the police the details of his partner who had escaped earlier, Singh said.

An FIR has been lodged at the Sector 24 police station and further proceedings were underway, the ADCP said.

