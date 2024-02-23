Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 23 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said that the state government will create a venture fund of Rs 200 crore to promote start-ups in the state.

CM Dhami was speaking after inaugurating the new plant of Dixon Technologies (India) Private Limited in Selaqui, Dehradun.

"We have constituted the "Foreign Employment Cell" in the state to provide employment opportunities outside the country to the youth of the state. Our government is also going to create a venture fund of Rs 200 crore to promote start-ups, with this young entrepreneurs will be able to get funds at the government level. We approved "Chief Minister Skill Upgradation" and "Global Employment Scheme" in the cabinet. Through these schemes, work will be done for skill development among the youth, so that they can get employment not only in the country but also in foreign countries," CM Dhami said.

CM Dhami said that after the Global Investors Summit, many companies have started providing employment opportunities to our youth by setting up their industries in Uttarakhand.

With this, in future, employment opportunities will be available to more and more youth in the state itself. Our government is committed to realizing youth dreams as well as doing justice to young talents. Therefore, we made the most stringent "anti-copying law" in the state and took strict action against the culprits involved in recruitment scams.

The Chief Minister said that Dixon Company has always been a leader in the manufacturing of electronic components in India. After inspecting the plant, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that Dixon will be successful in creating new employment opportunities in Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister said that many of the youth who will get employment through this factory of Dixon Technology will be able to provide employment to other youth in future. Because today's youth, along with getting jobs themselves, are also becoming job creators through self-employment, he said.

Not only this, many youth will also be successful in setting up their own factory in future. He said that last year Global Investors Summit was organized in the state. One of the objectives of which was to employ the youth of the state in the state itself.

At present, the recruitment process is going on for more than 7 thousand posts and soon the recruitment process will be started for several thousand posts.

The Chief Minister said that he is committed to provide assistance to the youth in the field of employment and self-employment through the unique "single window system" in the state.

Apart from this, the government will also assist in the processes related to tickets, visas etc. of the selected candidates, he said.

"An application has been developed on the "Apuni Sarkar Portal" to prepare a database related to youth seeking employment abroad. We are making every effort to provide employment to the youth so that the employment rate of the state increases," he said.

The Chief Minister said that if the youth of the state get employment, then Uttarakhand will become an example for every state because employment automatically solves many problems. He expressed confidence that while companies like Dixon will bring glory to the state in the manufacturing sector, it will also prove helpful in fulfilling our "options resolution" of making Uttarakhand the best state in the country. (ANI)

