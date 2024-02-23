Hyderabad, February 23: A young businesswoman who got a television channel anchor kidnapped -- to force him to marry her -- has been arrested in Hyderabad, police said on Thursday. Pranav, a techie who also works part-time as anchor on a Telugu TV channel, was kidnaped in Uppal area on the night of February 10. He managed to escape from their clutches the next day and lodged a complaint with the police.

A case was registered at Uppal police station under Rachakonda police commissionerate. The police took up the investigation which led to Trisha’s arrest. She confessed that she got him kidnapped as she wanted to marry him. The woman, who is into digital marketing business, had seen Pranav’s photograph and details on a matrimonial website two years ago. As someone had created a fake ID with Pravan’s photograph, she called him to alert him. Hyderabad Shocker: Kindergarten Student Dies After Falling in Sump During School Event

Police said Pranav had subsequently lodged a complaint with the police about his profile and photograph being misused. The woman then developed interest in Pranav and wanted to marry him. Though he was not interested, she continued pestering him for the marriage. She had also got a GPS device installed secretly in Pranav’s car to track his movements. Hyderabad Shocker: BJP Worker Lured by Woman to Her House, Brutally Stabbed to Death

Woman Arrested for Kidnapping TV Anchor

She hired four goons, who kidnapped him on February 10 when he was returning home from duty. He was taken to her office where he was kept in a room. Assistant Commissioner of Police Purshottam Reddy said they arrested Trisha. The four persons who kidnapped Pranav were absconding.

