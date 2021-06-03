Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 3 (ANI): Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane on Thursday said very few terrorist-initiated incidents and stone-pelting cases have taken place in the Union Territory and this indicates a return to "normalcy" in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing media, General Naravane asserted that the Army is prepared and has taken all necessary steps for the smooth conduct of Amarnath yatra.

"There have been very few terrorist-initiated incidents, hardly any cases of stone-pelting which indicates a return to a sense of normalcy. People also want the same and it is a good thing. In this context of return to normalcy, we are from our side prepared and we have taken all necessary steps for the smooth conduct of Amarnath yatra," he said.

"After a long time, we have reached a situation where peace and tranquility prevails. My message to youth is that only if there is peace, we can have development, then we can prosper together. Shun this path of violence and embrace the future," he added.

The Army chief said that there have been decades of mistrust between Pakistan and India and pointed out that the onus is entirely on Pakistan to build trust with India.

"The terror infrastructure on the other side of the LoC continues, therefore there cannot be any slackening on our preparedness or alertness," Naravane said.

"There have been decades of mistrust between Pakistan and India, the situation can not change overnight. If they continue to observe the ceasefire, stop and desist from pushing terrorists across India then these steps will incrementally build up trust. The onus is entirely on Pakistan," he added.

During his 2-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Army chief Gen Naravane reviewed the security situation along the LoC. Local Commanders briefed on security situation and measures taken to foil infiltration by terrorists. He interacted with and complimented troops for morale and high state of operational preparedness.

Regarding Sadbhavana activities, Naravane said, "When the local administration could not reach out to far-flung areas to carry out development activities, the Army carried out Sadbhavana which helped a long way to ameliorate sufferings and needs of the local population. As the situation has improved and administration is able to reach out to these areas, we will now also change our strategies and recalibrate Sadbhavana activities in sync with local administration." (ANI)

