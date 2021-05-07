Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 7 (ANI): Veteran journalist, Shesh Narain Singh succumbed to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida here today.

He breathed his last at Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) Greater Noida, Gautam Buddha Nagar, where he was undergoing treatment for coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his demise and stated that Singh will always be remembered for his significant contribution to the field of journalism.

Paying his condolences, PM Modi said in a tweet today, "The demise of senior journalist Shesh Narain Singh ji is very sad. He will always be known for his significant contribution to the world of journalism. My condolences to his family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!"

Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit also expressed grief on Singh's demise.

Samajawadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also expressed grief at the death of the senior journalist.

"Senior journalist Shri Shesh Narayan Singh ji passed away, extremely sad! Condolences to the bereaved family. God bless the departed soul. Emotional tribute!" tweeted Yadav.

Shesh Narain Singh hailed from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh. He was contributing to Hindi journalism for the last several years. (ANI)

