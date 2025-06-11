Sambhal (UP), Jun 11 (PTI) Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) international president Alok Kumar on Wednesday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, claiming he is the one "actively working to destroy" the Congress party.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, Kumar alleged that under the guise of politics, the Opposition is opposing India itself and asserted that Pakistan is now congratulating them.

"If anyone is trying to finish the Congress party, it is Rahul Gandhi himself. The Opposition should oppose Modi but must celebrate India's victories. Instead, they are criticising even the military's success," Kumar said while talking to reporters during his visit to Shri Kalki Dham here.

Speaking on the 'Neja Mela' controversy in Sambhal, Kumar called it a symbol of national insult.

"Those who attacked India and committed atrocities on Hindus should not be honoured. Organising fairs in their names is a matter of ignorance and shame. We will now organise a Suheldev Mela, which will instil national pride," he said.

The Neja Mela, or Neja fair, was an annual event held in memory of Syed Salar Masud Ghazi.

However, this year, the Sambhal administration denied permission for the fair, citing objections to commemorating Syed Salar Masud Ghazi, who was the nephew of Mahmud of Ghazni, the Sultan of Ghazna kingdom (comprising now Afghanistan and northeastern Iran), who invaded India multiple times in the early 11th century and said to have looted and destroy Somnath Temple in Gujarat.

The administration considered holding the fair a "wrong tradition" and a form of "treason".

