Bengaluru, June 11: In a disturbing incident that has reignited concerns about women’s safety in Bengaluru, a 37-year-old man allegedly kissed, hugged, and groped two women near Milton Park in Cooke Town on the evening of June 6. The accused, identified as S Madan, a Banasawadi resident, first targeted a 41-year-old homemaker who was walking with her child and friend. She told the police that Madan blocked her path, stared at her suspiciously, and followed her when she tried to avoid him. “Come, I’m single… hug me,” he reportedly said before forcibly kissing her. The terrified woman screamed and fled to a crowded area.

Moments later, the same man approached another woman, a 28-year-old, on Milton Street, just 100 metres away. He allegedly groped and kissed her, injuring her lips. Despite her cries for help, the man fled the scene. CCTV footage helped police trace Madan, who was arrested later at his home. Kolkata Shocker: RPF Constable Gropes Transwoman on Way to RG Kar College to ‘Check Her Gender’, Case Registered.

The victims said Madan showed no remorse, even telling one of them in Kannada, “Go and complain to the police… I don’t fear anyone.” Police revealed that Madan had been diagnosed with anxiety and depression, and had quit his job at a private firm. At the police station, he reportedly used abusive language and tried to assault officers. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Molests Woman on Deserted Street, Gropes Her From Behind in BTM Layout; Police Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral.

Madan was produced before a court and has been sent to 14-day judicial custody. The Pulakeshinagar police have registered a case under relevant IPC sections and are continuing the investigation.

