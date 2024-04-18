New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Alok Kumar, the International President of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), unveiled a unique painting here on Wednesday, which is a combination of 108 paintings based on the Ramcharitmanas, on the occasion of Ram Navami.

The painting was created by renowned artist Mahesh Vaishnav.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Terrorist Attack: Bihar Man Shot Dead by Terrorists in Bijbehera Area of Anantnag, LG Manoj Sinha Condemns Killing.

"... With 38 years of devotion to his art, he made a 3-D piece of art by using godhan. He brings life into whatever he creates. He had this idea of making 108 paintings depicting the journey of Lord Ram right from Putreshti Yagya to the present Ram Mandir. He succeeded in his efforts. We will ask the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to keep this painting in the Ram Temple premises," VHP President Alok Kumar said after unveiling the painting.

While speaking to ANI, artist Mahesh Vaishnav said, "I am feeling extremely happy. He came to my house and blessed me. He has assured me that he will get this painting put up in the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. It took me 7 months to complete this painting, including 2.5 months to prepare the sketch. I prepared this painting with utmost devotion."

Also Read | TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2024: Ajay Banga, Satya Nadella, Alia Bhat and Sakshi Malik Included; Check List.

Ayodhya's Ram Temple witnessed a unique event on Wednesday as the forehead of the Ram Lalla idol was anointed with a ray of sunlight, known as 'Surya Tilak', on the occasion of Ram Navami. The "Surya Tilak" of Ram Lalla was done at noon through an elaborate system connected with mirrors and lenses in the Ram Temple.

The temple trust had formed a team of scientists to make this occasion possible. Using scientific expertise, a beam of light illuminated Ram Lala's forehead. To achieve this phenomenon, sunlight was precisely directed onto the statue's forehead using a combination of mirrors and lenses. This was carried out precisely at 12 noon for about 3 minutes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)