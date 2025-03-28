Bengaluru, Mar 28 (PTI) A delegation from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday petitioned Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot requesting him to reject a Bill that proposes a 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in public contracts.

The VHP described the proposed legislation as "against the principles of the Constitution".

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: 19-Year-Old Man Killed on Birthday by Girlfriend's Parents Over Love Affair in Peddapally.

The Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (Amendment) Bill, 2025 was passed by the legislature last week, reserving 4 per cent of contracts for Muslims in civil works valued up to Rs 2 crore and goods/services procurement contracts up to Rs 1 crore.

The Governor's assent is now required for the Bill to become Act.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Encounter: 5 Terrorists, 4 Policemen Killed in Kathua As Anti-Terrorist Operation Continues in Area.

"Dr B R Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, strongly opposed religion-based reservations while drafting the Constitution. Article 15 specifically prohibits the state from discriminating among citizens based on religion or caste," the memorandum stated.

It further added, "Several courts, including the Supreme Court, have struck down similar attempts by various states to introduce religion-based reservations. The Supreme Court also invalidated the West Bengal government's decision to classify 77 communities as OBCs for reservation benefits."

Alleging that the Congress government in Karnataka is engaging in vote-bank politics by granting 4 per cent reservation to Muslims, the VHP argued that offering reservations in government contracts to appease a particular vote bank poses "a threat to national integrity, unity, and sovereignty."

"Since religion-based reservations are subject to judicial scrutiny, we request you not to approve this unconstitutional bill, which serves no welfare purpose. We sincerely urge you to withhold approval," the memorandum added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)