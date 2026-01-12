Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], January 12 (ANI): Important meetings are being held between industrialists, startups, and government departments under the 'Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference - Saurashtra-Kutch' organised in Rajkot. Through Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Government (B2G) meetings at the VGRC in Rajkot, new momentum will be provided to the industrial development of Saurashtra-Kutch.

Positive momentum is evident in the industrial sector at the Vibrant Conference in Rajkot. Local industrialists are showing strong interest in new projects. The B2B and B2G sessions are likely to lead to large-scale MoUs across sectors, creating new employment opportunities in Rajkot, Kutch, and nearby regions. Industrialists, startups, and others are directly interacting with senior officials from various government departments.

At the Vibrant Conference in Rajkot, stalls and help desks have been set up at Dome-1 of the exhibition section to enable industrialists, startups, and others to interact directly with various government departments. A large turnout of industrialists and startups was observed at the B2B and B2G meetings to learn about the best investment opportunities.

Through these meetings, entrepreneurs directly convey their issues and new proposals to the government. Additionally, arrangements have been made in B2B meetings for industrialists to directly finalise business deals with other industrialists. The Vibrant Regional Conference is proving to be an important platform for entrepreneurs to advance through collaboration.

In Business-to-Government meetings, departments such as GIDC, Health, Tourism, GIFT City, MSME and Startup Promotion, Agriculture, and others are providing direct guidance to entrepreneurs. The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference is proving effective in providing a global platform for small and medium-sized industries in Saurashtra-Kutch.

Notably, more than 1,800 B2B and B2G meetings have been organised during this Vibrant Regional Conference. (ANI)

