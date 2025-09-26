Palanpur (Gujarat) [India], September 26 (ANI): Vibrant Gujarat is organised in Gujarat to attract investment and create strategic partnerships, serving as a model for other states in the country. In addition to this year, the government has organised Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences, a release said on Friday.

In this context, today, in the presence of the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Shankar Chaudhary, and the Minister of Industries, Balvantsinh Rajput, a district-level programme was held in Banaskantha district under the Vibrant Gujarat, Vibrant Banaskantha initiative.

During this programme, a total of six MOUs worth Rs 283 crore were signed, including an MOU worth Rs 210 crore between the Road and Building Department, Banaskantha, and SPG Infracon Private Limited. A total of 11 help desks from various government departments and 36 stalls showcasing the manufacturing products of industrial units were set up.

The Speaker and dignitaries inaugurated and inspected these stalls. On this occasion, an industry-focused film was screened, and various benefits were distributed to beneficiaries from the stage by the dignitaries.

On this occasion, addressing the industrialists, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Shankar Chaudhary, stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India today holds a prominent position globally.

Several simple policies have been implemented in the country to increase imports and exports, as well as to promote local industries. Initiatives like Make in India and Made in India continuously encourage citizens to engage in industrial activities.

Citizens should adopt indigenous products to contribute to the country's development. He informed the attendees that they should step out of their comfort zones and start innovative businesses and employment ventures.

He stated that our country offers a vast market for business and employment. Today, Banaskantha leads the state in several sectors. Many industries, including marble, agro, and dairy, have become prominent in the district.

He urged the attendees to add value to products before selling them. Today, branding and selling in the AI and virtual world have become easier. Citing the example of Banas Dairy, he explained that it has launched several new startups and built a network worth ₹23,000 crore in the last ten years. Banaskantha has around 28,50,000 cattle.

Banas Dairy has established five CNG plants using cattle dung, providing income to farmers and contributing to environmental protection. He emphasised that maintaining product quality, adopting innovations and technology, and creating new products are essential. He also mentioned that in the near future, Banaskantha district will have the country's largest breeding centre.

During the programme, the Minister of Industries, Shri Balvantsinh Rajput, stated that under the farsighted leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Vibrant Gujarat, which began in 2003, has successfully positioned Gujarat at the forefront of development in the country.

Today, 100 of the world's top 500 companies are present in Gujarat, providing employment opportunities to many local people. Per capita income has increased from ₹18,753 to ₹2,73,000, and the GDP is growing at 8.4 per cent.

The Minister stated that just as the country was historically known as the "Golden Bird," the Prime Minister and the government are committed to positioning India at the forefront globally. Through simple industrial policies, the country has become the world's fourth-largest economy.

To develop youth skills, the first Skill University in Gujarat has been established. The state government is providing various schemes to support small entrepreneurs. He congratulated the district administration for organising this conference.

On this occasion, Principal Secretary, Industries and Mines Department, Mamta Verma, informed the attendees about the industrial opportunities available in Banaskantha district, Vibrant Gujarat, and upcoming plans. Entrepreneurs from Banaskantha shared their feedback and perspectives.

Notably, upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences will be organised across four zones in the state. The North Gujarat Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference is scheduled to be held in Mehsana on 9th and 10th October 2025. Micro and Small Enterprise (MSE) awards will be presented in five different categories.

Among the attendees of this programme were MLA Aniket Thakar, Pravin Mali, Mavjibhai Desai, Industries Commissioner P Swaroop, District Collector Mihir Patel, District Development Officer M.J. Dave, along with the district's industrial entrepreneurs. (ANI)

