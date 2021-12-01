Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 1 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will hold a roadshow in Mumbai on Thursday in the context of Vibrant Summit 2022, said a press release from CMO.

Bhupendra Patel is scheduled to hold a one-to-one meeting with business leaders, leading industry executives before the roadshow on Thursday morning at The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai

Also Read | India Likely to Have Double-Digit Growth in Financial Year 2021-22, 6.5-7% in 2022, Says Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian.

The Chief Minister will then present the features of the Vibrant Summit in a roadshow to be held at 11 am.

A luncheon meeting of Consulate Generals of various nations has also been organized in Mumbai with the Chief Minister and a high-level delegation from Gujarat

Also Read | Haryana Road Accident: Six Dead, Four Injured As Two Cars Collide in Kaithal.

Kanubhai Desai, Minister of Finance, Jagdish Vishwakarma, Minister of State for Industry, Kailasanathan, Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, Pankaj Kumar, Chief Secretary and Senior Additional Chief Secretaries, Secretaries are also expected to join the Chief Minister. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)