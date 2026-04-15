New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): The Vice President of India, CP Radhakrishnan, participated as the Chief Guest at the 72nd Founders' Day celebrations of the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) in New Delhi on Wednesday. On the occasion, he delivered the 5th Dr. Rajendra Prasad Annual Memorial Lecture on the theme "AI for Good Governance.

Paying rich tributes to Dr. Rajendra Prasad, he highlighted Dr. Prasad's steadfast adherence to moral conscience and convictions, recalling his visit to the Somnath Temple even in the face of resistance from prominent leaders of the time. The Vice President noted that Dr. Prasad continues to be remembered for his simplicity, integrity, and dedication to public duty, adding that his life underscores the principle that true governance is about service, not power. He described the lecture series as a befitting tribute to the Chairman of the Constituent Assembly and the first President of India.

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Stating that the world is witnessing one of the most exciting phases in human history, the VP observed that we are living in the Age of AI, where machines can learn, and systems can think. He said that Artificial Intelligence is redefining governance, giving governments a new superpower, the ability to better understand, respond, and serve citizens than ever before. Emphasizing that governance is not merely about rules and systems, he said its true purpose lies in empowering people and ensuring that no one is left behind, and that AI has a crucial role to play in achieving this goal.

Describing AI as a key enabler in the journey towards a Viksit Bharat by 2047, the VP said it is making governance faster, smarter, and more transparent. He noted that AI is enabling precise and dignified delivery of services to the last person in the queue, strengthening the vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas by ensuring targeted welfare delivery and reducing leakages. He added that AI will act as a bridge between policy and people, enabling data-driven decision-making, improving public service delivery, and fostering trust between citizens and institutions.

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Highlighting India's progress in the field, the Vice President said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is at the forefront of leveraging AI for inclusive governance. He noted that AI-powered platforms are overcoming language barriers in a diverse nation like India. He expressed pride in the fact that parliamentary papers are now available in multiple Indian languages through AI interfaces. He also highlighted India's national AI-powered language platform, BHASHINI, as a significant step towards inclusive governance and linguistic empowerment, the release stated.

He further elaborated on the application of AI across sectors. In healthcare, he noted that AI is playing a transformative role through initiatives such as AI-assisted TB screening, AI-enabled portable X-ray devices, and telemedicine platforms like eSanjeevani, ensuring that distance is no longer a barrier to healthcare access. He added that similar transformative impacts are being witnessed in agriculture, MSMEs, cybersecurity, judiciary, and administrative systems, emphasizing that just as governance touches every field, AI too is now influencing every sector.

The VP noted that the country ranks among the top nations globally, including a high position in global AI vibrancy rankings. He highlighted key government initiatives such as the India AI Mission and the Anusandhan National Research Foundation, which aim to strengthen the country's technological ecosystem. He also referred to the recent AI Impact Summit held in Delhi, where India's leadership in AI was widely acknowledged, and shared that global industry leaders have expressed strong confidence in India's vast potential in Artificial Intelligence.

Encouraging the youth and professionals, he urged them to embrace AI and emerging technologies. Drawing a parallel with the initial apprehensions surrounding computers, he noted that technology ultimately creates new opportunities and empowers people. He emphasized the importance of building an AI-ready workforce and highlighted initiatives such as Skill India Digital Hub, the National Education Policy, and Yuva AI, which are contributing to a robust and future-ready ecosystem.

Addressing the ethical dimension of AI, the Vice President cautioned that every great technological power must be guided by responsibility. He underscored that AI must always be guided by principles of fairness, accountability, and ethics to ensure that it serves humanity positively.

In his concluding remarks, the Vice President stated that Artificial Intelligence is not just a technological revolution but a human revolution. He called upon all stakeholders to harness AI as a force for good governance and to build a society that is just, inclusive, and compassionate. He urged everyone to lead this transformation with wisdom, responsibility, and a vision for a better future.

Union Minister and Chairman of the IIPA Executive Council, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Director General of IIPA, Dr. Surendra Kumar Bagde, along with distinguished guests, faculty members, and participants, were present on the occasion. (ANI)

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