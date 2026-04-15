The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 board exam (Session 1) results for 2026 anytime soon, with nearly 25 lakh students awaiting their scores. Although no official date has been confirmed, the board is considering an earlier release than usual due to the upcoming second examination cycle scheduled for May.

The possible early declaration comes as CBSE prepares to conduct a second round of board exams for Class 10 students. This new system, introduced in 2026, allows students to improve their scores in up to three subjects through a second examination (Session 2). ICSE, ISC Result 2026 Expected Date: Check Passing Marks & Steps To Download Scorecard.

Traditionally, CBSE announces results in mid-May. In 2025, both Class 10 and Class 12 results were declared on May 13. However, the revised exam structure this year may shift the timeline forward.

Where to Check CBSE Results 2026

Once declared, students will be able to access their results through the following official platforms:

cbse.gov.in

results.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

Digital marksheets and certificates will also be made available on DigiLocker shortly after the announcement.

How T o C heck CBSE C lass 10th Results 2026 on UMANG and DigiLocker App

To check scores, students need to enter essential details such as roll number, school number, and admit card ID. Once submitted, the result appears instantly on the screen, with an option to download it for future reference. This digital access significantly reduces the stress associated with result day.

In addition to UMANG, students can also access their official digital marksheets through DigiLocker. The platform stores verified certificates issued by CBSE, making them valid for admissions and other formal purposes. The marksheet available immediately after results is provisional, but it holds value for short-term academic requirements. JAC Class 11 Result 2026 Declared: Steps To Check Jharkhand Board Results at jacresults.com.

How to Check CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Online

Students can follow these steps to access their results online:

Visit the official CBSE result portal: results.cbse.nic.in

Click on the “CBSE Class 10 Result 2026” link

Enter required details including roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin

Submit the information to view and download the result

Students are advised to keep their credentials ready to avoid delays during peak traffic.

The introduction of a second examination cycle marks a significant shift in CBSE’s evaluation system. The move is aimed at reducing academic pressure and offering students a structured opportunity to improve their performance within the same academic year.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 02:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).