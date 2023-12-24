New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): In an interactive session with the Indian Statistical Service (ISS) probationers of the 2023 batch on Sunday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar delivered insightful remarks on the crucial role they are poised to play in shaping the nation's future.

Addressing the young professionals, Dhankar extended warm greetings on their induction into the ISS, expressing confidence in their pivotal role in policy formulation for a strong and prosperous Bharat. Reflecting on his own experience, he underscored the importance of statistical services, citing the profound impact they have on governance.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Prelims 2023: Exam Schedule Released For Recruitment of 8283 Posts at sbi.co.in, Check Details.

The vice president emphasised that statistics go beyond mere numbers, playing a crucial role in deciphering societal patterns and trends.

"The relevance of this institute, the relevance of this particular mechanism, and the relevance of this particular department were never more relevant than today. Your contribution will spinally strengthen the Indian economy, bring about social upliftment and fulfil the mission that we must reach effectively and impactfully--the last in the row," Dhankar said.

Also Read | Nagpur: Depressed Over Wife's Death, Man Dies by Suicide.

He highlighted the responsibility of ISS officers in diagnosing societal ailments and helping the government evolve policies that bring about significant positive changes.

"Statistics is not just about numbers; it is about deciphering the patterns and trends that guide our policy decisions. And mind you, a wrong policy can lead to disastrous results. If there is a failure to evolve a timely policy, the people can fail. But if there is a policy in time for the right cause, for the right people, the results are not only rewarding; they are not arithmetic, they are geometric," he outlined.

The Vice President shared a real incident, emphasising the ethical dimension of their work and the need to present data truthfully and impartially. He commended their role in being rational, scientific, and an antidote to ad-hocism.

"Ethical dimensions of your work can't be overstated. Let me remind you of a real incident, one involving one of the top five global auditing companies. They are nearly the same as yours. When they sign the balance sheet of a company, the shareholders, or stakeholders, must be duly informed. But that globally reputed company, one of the top five, collapsed because it placated the customer, that is, the corporate management, ignoring the interests of stakeholders. You are, therefore, required to exhibit a higher standard of ethics," the Vice President said.

Acknowledging the era of disruptive technologies, the vice president urged the probationers to embrace new methodologies and technologies. He stressed the ethical dimensions of their work, recalling a global incident involving a major auditing company and the collapse it faced due to compromising ethics.

"Your commitment to integrity will not only define your professional reputation but also contribute to building trust in the institutions you represent. My young friends, I urge you to continue cultivating a spirit of curiosity and a commitment to continuous learning. Embrace new methodologies, technologies, and advancements in your field," Dhankar said.

"Collaborate with your peers and other professionals, recognising that the most innovative solutions often emerge from diverse perspectives. The most illuminating idea can come from a person whom you may take as ignorant or uninformed," he added.

The vice president further highlighted the unique ecosystem available to young professionals, emphasising the importance of a sanitised power corridor that promotes meritocracy.

"We are lucky to have a Prime Minister who is passionate about development and who has a mission that our Bharat should be taken to 2047 as a developed nation. He is in mission mode, and his achievements are stupendous. The global authorities have recognised it," the vice president said.

"When we look around, the IMF and World Bank all prefer India. India has become the favourite destination for investment and opportunities. Look at our situation in terms of the economy just 10 years ago. Now we have overtaken the UK and France. Japan and Germany are next by 2030. But these accomplishments will get a qualitative edge with your contribution," he added.

He further said, "What I never thought would happen when I was your age but you are now gifted with an ecosystem. Even about 10 years ago, our power corridors were invested with powerbrokers. They were leveraging the decision-making process and you know it--now power corridors have been fully sanitised. This is a very big achievement that will help merit prosper."

He urged the probationers to take pride in their democratic nation, highlighting the equality that 'Bhartiya' culture represents.

Encouraging a spirit of curiosity and continuous learning, the vice president emphasised the need for ISS officers to collaborate with diverse perspectives.

He commended the youth for having opportunities based on merit rather than lineage and urged them to contribute to the nation's growth and development.

The vice president encouraged the probationers to withstand pressure and counter-pressure, maintain integrity, and stay focused on the path of righteousness.

"If you will have to show your integrity, you will have to show your high ethical standards. There will be pressure and counter-pressure. The secretary knows that many businesses are thriving because of statistical data. If he were to reveal his mind, he would reveal how industry prospers on data and how government policies are moderated by the data. So they think, let us manipulate the data, and our balance sheet will go up," Dhankar said.

He acknowledged the potential existence of alternative points of view but cautioned against distractions designed to derail their commitment to service and ethical standards.

"Anyone in the position, even in my position as the constitutional head of the Rajya Sabha--I am the Chairman there, I am the Vice President of this country--people don't spare me. Should that change my mindset? No. Should this result in a deviation from my path? No. On the path of righteousness, we always must proceed," he said.

"No one is infallible; no one is too wise to oneself. I might have several things that I need to learn from you. I must absorb them. We must be open-minded; the other point of view may sometimes be right. But those who do it with the design to distract your attention, to derail you from the path of your service, you must show your spinal strength," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)