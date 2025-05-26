Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 26 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar inaugurated the 'Agri-Industry Conclave' in Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh. The vice president emphasised the need for direct subsidies to farmers. Addressing the event as the chief guest, he said, "There will be a real uplift in farmers' income when every form of assistance reaches them directly."

Comparing the farmers' income to their counterparts in the USA, VP Dhankar added, "In the United States, the income of a farmer's family is higher than that of an average household. One key reason for this is that farmers receive direct government support. In our country, there is a large subsidy on fertilisers, and many other significant subsidies too, but these are indirect."

He estimated that with the direct transfers, each farmer will receive Rs. 35,000 annually and asked the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to take note of this. VP Dhankar also lauded the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi, which is a direct assistance scheme for farmers.

Appreciating the efforts by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in the areas of dairy, livestock, vegetables, and fruits, the Vice President said, "The day is not far when farmers will go beyond just milk, curd, buttermilk, and even ice cream or rasgullas."

Giving the idea of 'agri-entrepreneurship', the Vice President urged the farmers to take up entrepreneurship and called them 'agripreneurs'. He said, "There are 730 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (Agricultural Science Centres) in the country and many institutions under ICAR, all of which are now alert and active. I am pleased to say that the direction I highlighted in Mumbai is now becoming a ground reality."

Praising the Indian Armed Forces for Operation Sindoor, he said, "Today's India believes that the bravery of our armed forces has made every Indian hold their head high. We proudly say we are Indians. India has changed, and India will no longer tolerate terrorism. What hadn't happened in 70 years was done through a bold decision by India's Prime Minister, he stopped Pakistan's water and declared that blood and water cannot flow together. This is a powerful message. The dignity of those who lost their loved ones was protected."

He also inaugurated various development projects. (ANI)

