New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday met former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Floor Leader in the Rajya Sabha, Sanjay Singh, at the Vice-President's Enclave.

In a post on social media X, the Vice President wrote "Former Chief Minister of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, Shri Arvind Kejriwal ji along with Floor Leader of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Rajya Sabha, Shri Sanjay Singh ji, called on the Hon'ble Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Vice-President's Enclave today."

Kejriwal also posted about the meeting on X, stating, "Called on Hon'ble Vice President of India to enquire about his health. I pray to God for his long and healthy life."

Earlier on July 15, Kejriwal met Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and enquired about the health of his ailing father and former Jharkhand Chief Minister, Shibu Soren.

In a post on X, the former Delhi Chief Minister expressed his concern and wished Shibu Soren a speedy recovery."

Today, I visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi and met with Jharkhand Chief Minister and friend Hemant Soren to enquire about the well-being of his father and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren. I pray to God that he recovers quickly and returns home soon," Kejriwal wrote.

Shibu Soren, former Jharkhand CM and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's (JMM) 'founder patron', was admitted to the hospital a few weeks back.

Earlier on June 26, President Droupadi Murmu visited the ailing Shibu Soren at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. The President also met his son and Jharkhand CM, Hemant Soren.

President of India's X handle stated, "President Droupadi Murmu visited the ailing former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Shri Shibu Soren, at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. She met Shri Soren's son and Chief Minister of Jharkhand Shri Hemant Soren, and enquired about Shri Shibu Soren's health." (ANI)

