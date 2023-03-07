New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday greeted the nation on the occasion of Holi and celebrated the festival of colour at his residence.

"I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to all Indians on the joyous occasion of Holi - the festival of colours," said Dhankhar.

Also Read | The Month-old Cubs Have Been Kept at a Veterinary Hospital at Nallamalla Jungle Camp … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Dhankar said that Holi is a celebration of life and nature's bounty. It is a time to strengthen relationships, to forgive and forget, and to welcome the new beginnings that spring brings.

"The vibrant colours of Holi represent the richness of our cultural diversity and the spirit of bonhomie among our people. On this occasion, let us recommit ourselves towards strengthening our bonds of brotherhood and reconnect with Mother Nature. May this festival of colours bring happiness, love, and harmony to our lives," he said.

Also Read | Kerala: Two Paragliders Get Stuck on Over 100-Foot-Tall High Mast Light in Varkala, Rescued Safely (Watch Video).

The festival of Holi that celebrates the spirit of inclusiveness and humanity, heralds the onset of spring after winter in the Indian subcontinent. The festival marks the victory of good over evil and is celebrated on two days - Holika Dahan and Holi Milan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)