Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 26 (ANI): Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankar inaugurated a three-day 'Krishi Udyog Samagam 2025 in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district on Monday.

Vice President Dhankar also performed the bhoomi pujan of and inauguration of various development works worth around Rs 116 crore at the event. Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and various state cabinet ministers also graced the occasion.

Vice President Dhankhar along with Governor Mangubhai Patel and CM Yadav also planted a sapling under the 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' campaign at the Sammelan program.

Addressing the occasion, CM Yadav remembered former PM late Atal Bihari Vajpayee's dream about Ken-Betwa river and said that with the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ken-Betwa river linking project was inaugurated and was receiving funds from the central government for the project.

"Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 100th birth centenary is going on. He had dreamed of the Ken Betwa river. I am delighted that with the blessings of the Prime Minister, we are getting a sum of Rs 1 lakh crore for our entire Bundelkhand and Ken Betwa River Link Project... Similarly, another river link project, the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal link project, is also going on with the Rajasthan government... There is also a third river link project. We signed an MoU with the Maharashtra government to link Tapti River... With this, we will become the citizens of the state of the world's three big rivers linking projects...," CM Yadav said.

According to an official release, Krishi Udyog Samagam 2025 aims to link Madhya Pradesh's agriculture-based economy with processing and value addition, thereby opening new avenues for investment, innovation, and job creation. Madhya Pradesh is increasingly becoming a national hub for agriculture--from wheat, pulses, and oilseeds to dairy and agri-tech. Narsinghpur's Tur (Pigeon Pea) Dal has been recognized as the state's identity under the 'One District, One Product' scheme, marking a strong step toward linking local products with global markets.

The event will serve as a powerful example of transforming policy announcements into grassroots implementation and socio-economic change. It will conclude on May 28.

Additionally, an Agri-Horti Expo will showcase modern agricultural tools, drones, AI-based equipment, polyhouses, organic and nano fertilizers, dairy and cow-shed products, and water-based farming models at the samagam venue. Live demonstrations of natural and organic farming techniques will also be held. Lectures on farming, food processing, and export will be organized.

Furthermore, networking sessions and seminars will be held for farmers, FPOs, and exporters, where experts will provide technical knowledge and consultation. Over 90 stalls based on agricultural innovations will be set up by eight different departments, offering farmers information on modern technologies and government schemes. (ANI)

