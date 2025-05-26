Mumbai, May 26: After a video of a young boy and girl having sex inside a Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) AC bus went viral, Kamothe police filed a criminal complaint against them in a startling instance of public indecency. The incident was made public on a Friday night after the video, which was purportedly taken by a passing motorist, went viral on social media and provoked intense criticism and outrage about civic duty and public behaviour.

When the act was captured on camera, the couple, who were identified as a medical lab assistant and a delivery agent, were sitting in the back row of an almost completely empty bus. According to reports, the bus conductor, who was seated in the front, was blind to what was going on behind him. In response to public outcry, the transport wing of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation filed a complaint at the Kamothe police station. Sex on Bus Row: Unidentified Young Boy, Girl Booked by Navi Mumbai Police After Video of Couple Indulging in Sexual Acts Inside NMMT Bus Went Viral.

Sections 110 and 117 of the Maharashtra Police Act, which deal with public obscenity and disorderly conduct, as well as Section 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), were used to file the case. Sex on Bus Row: Video Shows Couple Having Sex Inside Navi Mumbai Bus, Departmental Action Initiated Against Conductor for Not Being Alert.

The viral video was later used as evidence by the police to track down the couple. When they were brought before the court, they acknowledged the crime and apologised. The court fined each INR 2,000. Due to his position at the front of the bus, the conductor who had been suspended for failing to act was later reinstated after it was determined that he was not aware of the incident.

