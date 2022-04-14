Ayodhya, Apr 14 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will offer prayers at Ram Lalla and Hanumangarhi temple here during his day-long visit on Friday, official sources said.

Naidu will be reaching Ayodhya from Lucknow by a special presidential train that will depart from the Charbagh railway station in the state capital.

From Ayodhya, he will leave for Varanasi by the same train, the sources said.

The Ayodhya police took stock of the security arrangements on Thursday ahead of the vice-president's visit.

The Ayodhya railway station has been put under a strict security blanket.

