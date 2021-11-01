New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu greeted various states and union territories on their formation day on Monday.

These states and union territories have come a long way since their formation, and have made the nation proud with their achievements, Naidu said.

"My best wishes for the progress and development of these states and UTs. May their people touch newer heights of prosperity," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and union territories of Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep and Pudducherry are observing their formation day on Monday.

