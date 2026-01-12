New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Vice President CP Radhakrishnan addressed the 9th Convocation of Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi on Monday and congratulated the graduating students, urging them to dedicate their knowledge and skills to the service of the nation.

Recalling the teachings of Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, the Vice-President said education must go beyond degrees to build character, strengthen intellect and empower individuals to stand on their own feet. He emphasised that education and proper training alone would enable India's youth to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat @2047, Vice President's Secretariat said.

Highlighting India's civilisational tradition of knowledge, the Vice-President referred to ancient centres of learning such as Nalanda and Takshashila and noted that Indian scriptures and classics, from the Upanishads and the Bhagavad Gita to Kautilya's Arthashastra and Thiruvalluvar's Thirukkural, have consistently placed learning at the centre of societal and ethical life. He underlined that true education shapes conduct and character, and is not limited to the acquisition of degrees.

The Vice-President stressed that modern science and traditional values must grow together. Referring to the democratic ethos of JNU, the Vice-President said debate, discussion, dissent and even confrontation are essential elements of a healthy democracy. However, he added that such processes must ultimately lead to a conclusion. Once a decision is taken, he emphasised, there must be a collective willingness to cooperate in its implementation to ensure smooth and effective administration.

The Vice-President appreciated the inclusive atmosphere of JNU and the efforts taken by the University to promote equity and social inclusion in both student admissions and faculty recruitment, the release stated.

The Vice-President also commended the leadership of the University for expanding its academic engagement into emerging and civilisational fields, including the establishment of new Centres for Hindu, Jain and Buddhist Studies at the School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies. He also appreciated JNU's sustained efforts to promote Indian languages through initiatives such as the Special Centre for Tamil Studies and chairs and programmes in Assamese, Odia, Marathi and Kannada, observing that knowledge creation must flourish in mother tongues in line with the spirit of the National Education Policy.

In his concluding remarks, the Vice-President urged graduates to uphold three core responsibilities--intellectual honesty in the pursuit of truth, social inclusion to reduce inequalities, and active contribution to national development. He called upon them to remain guided by constitutional values and India's civilisational ethos, and to always respect their parents and teachers. Wishing the students success in their future endeavours, the Vice-President reaffirmed India's unity and collective resolve to progress together, the release stated.

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan, Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University Kanwal Sibal, Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, senior officials, faculty members, graduating students and their families were present at the event. (ANI)

