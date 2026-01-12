A significant controversy has erupted in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district following the viral circulation of videos depicting an obscene dance performance at a local orchestra event, leading to swift administrative action against a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and several police personnel. Tulsidas Markam, the SDM of Mainpur, has been removed from his position and attached to the Collectorate after being seen allegedly showering money on dancers and recording the performance on his mobile phone. The incident has sparked widespread outrage and prompted a high-level investigation into the matter.

Details of the Controversial Orchestra Event

The contentious event, described as an "opera dance performance" or "orchestra program," took place in Urmal village within the Devbhog area of Gariaband district. While permission was reportedly granted for a cultural program from December 5-10, the objectionable performance occurred on January 9, 2026. Dancers from the Odisha-based Jai Durga Opera were reportedly brought in for the six-day program, where they allegedly performed "obscene dances," some appearing "semi-naked" and "removing clothes" on stage. Eyewitness accounts and viral videos show SDM Tulsidas Markam not only present at the event, occupying a special reserved seat, but also actively participating by showering money on the performers and recording the acts.

News Reports on Controversial Orchestra Dance by SDM

Legal Proceedings and Police Action on SDM and Police Personnel

The Gariaband district administration has taken stringent measures in response to the public outcry and the viral videos. Collector Bhagwan Singh Uike ordered the immediate removal of SDM Tulsidas Markam from his post, attaching him to the Collectorate, and initiated an inquiry. An investigation committee, headed by an Additional Collector, has been constituted to thoroughly probe the incident and is mandated to submit its report to the Commissioner. Furthermore, the Superintendent of Police, Vedvrat Sirmourya, suspended three police personnel – Head Constable Dilochan Rawte, Constable Shubham Chauhan, and Constable Jai Kansari – for their alleged involvement and negligence during the event. Initially, two police officers were line-attached, but later reports confirmed three suspensions.

The organisers of the event have also faced legal repercussions. Four individuals, identified as Devanand Rajput, Govind Dewangan, Narendra Sahu, and Hasan Dada, were initially arrested following a complaint of obscenity and later released on bail. Subsequently, 14 members of the organising committee were arrested in connection with the controversial program. Adding another layer to the investigation, the Child Protection Commission has intervened, issuing directives to ascertain if any minors were present at the event and demanding a report within 24 hours. The administration has unequivocally stated that such conduct constitutes a serious violation of government service rules and public morality.

The Gariaband orchestra video incident has brought to light serious questions regarding public conduct by government officials and the oversight of cultural events. The swift action taken by the district administration, including the removal of the SDM and the suspension of police personnel, underscores the gravity with which such breaches of conduct are being viewed. As the investigation committee continues its work, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the accountability expected from public servants and the need for stricter enforcement against activities that undermine societal values.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Local News Channels), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

