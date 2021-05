New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday wished BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on taking over as the next chief minister of Assam.

An official in the Vice President Secretariat said Naidu extended greetings to Sarma over telephone.

Sarma was on Monday sworn-in as the 15th chief minister of Assam by Governor Jagadish Mukhi.

