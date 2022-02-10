Tirupati (AP), Feb 10 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu offered prayers at the ancient hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala here on Thursday, a temple official said.

Also Read | Kerala Cliffhanger: Rescued Trekker Babu Likely To Face Case Under Forest Act.

Naidu, an ardent devotee of the hill shrine, along with family members arrived here on Wednesday evening to take part in the wedding of his granddaughter at a private marriage hall in the hill town later in the day, the official told PTI.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 Phase 1: 7.95% Voter Turnout Till 9:30 AM.

The Vice President attired in a traditional manner and sporting a holy 'naamam' (mark) on his forehead visited the shrine just before the crack of dawn and offered prayers to the presiding deity of Sri Venkateswara Swami at the temple, the official added.

Upon arrival at the shrine, Naidu was given a grand welcome by TTD Executive Officer K S Jawahar Reddy, Additional Executive Officer A Venkata Dharma Reddy and Chairman Y V Subba Reddy, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)