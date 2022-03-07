Aizawl, Mar 7 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will arrive in Aizawl on Wednesday on a two-day visit to Mizoram, an official said.

Naidu will attend functions and is also expected to address the ongoing budget session on Thursday, she said.

He will leave for Sikkim on Friday.

