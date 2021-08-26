Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 (ANI): Nagpur police on Thursday detained several people, including workers of the Vidarbha Jan Andolan Samiti who participated in a protest against high fuel prices.

Members of the Nagpur-based farmer's advocacy group were protesting the hike in fuel prices.

The petrol price in Nagpur was 107.28 Rs/L whereas the diesel price is 94.95 Rs/L.

Several political parties have earlier protested against the increasing fuel prices across the country. (ANI)

