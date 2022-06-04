Mumbai, Jun 4 (PTI) South-east carrier Vietjet on Saturday announced the launch of its direct flight services to the financial capital from Hanoi, the capital city of Vietnam, and Ho Chi Minh City.

It said services on the Hanoi-Mumbai-Hanoi route will be operated three times a week, while the Mumbai to Ho Chi Minh City flights will be run four times per week.

Also Read | Sangrur By-Election 2022: Akali Dal Nominates Beant Singh Killer's Sister Kamaldeep Kaur Rajoana for Bypoll.

Vietjet started its operations in India in December 2019, connecting New Delhi to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. The services were discontinued following India suspending commercial international passenger flight operations in late March 2020 due to the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic.

After the government lifted the ban on March 27 this year, Vietjet announced resumption of operations along with expansion of its services between Vietnam and India.

Also Read | World Environment Day 2022: India's Green Cover Spreads Across 81 Million Hectares, Carbon Footprints Also Increasing.

"Following the launch of our New Delhi - Ho Chi Minh City/Hanoi services, we are delighted to launch two more direct routes between Vietnam and Mumbai.

"We believe that the two services from Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi to Mumbai as well as the coming Phu Quoc - Mumbai route will strengthen the on-going relationship of Vietnam's two biggest cities with Mumbai," Vietjet's Vice President Do Xuan Quang said at the launch of the Mumbai flight.

The services on these new routes are expected to be scaled up in the coming times to meet customers' demand, he added.

From September 9, the Mumbai - Phu Quoc route will commence operation with four round trips per week, while the New Delhi - Phu Quoc service will operate with a frequency of three round trips per week, the airline said.

Commenting on the new services from its airport, a spokesperson of the Chhtrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) said, "These services by Vietjet will offer diversified travel destinations and flight schedules, as well as add direct flight options to the Mumbai Airport's route network from the city to Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi to further boost travel opportunities between the two countries."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)