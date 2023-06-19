New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said Vietnam is an important pillar of India's Act East policy and a key partner of the country's Indo-Pacific Vision.

Welcoming Vietnamese Defence Minister General Phan Van Giang, who called on Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, she said the two countries share a rich history of civilisational and cultural linkages spanning over 2,000 years.

Also Read | KEAM 2023 Rank List Released at cee.kerala.gov.in: Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Examination Results Declared, Check Direct Link for Top 10 Candidates List and Know How To Download.

The president said Vietnam is an important pillar of India's Act East policy and a "key partner of our Indo-Pacific Vision", according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.

Murmu said the India-Vietnam 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership' has widened the range of bilateral collaboration including in defence and security cooperation, trade and investment relations, energy security, development cooperation, cultural and people-to-people relations.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Govt Provided 9 Lakh Government Jobs Against UPA's 6 Lakhs in 9 Years of Their Rule, Says Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh.

She said bilateral defence cooperation is one of the strongest elements of the partnership.

The president said she was happy to note that India-Vietnam defence engagement spans a wide spectrum, including capacity building, industry cooperation, Peacekeeping, and joint exercises.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)