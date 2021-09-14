Kochi (Kerela) [India], September 14 (ANI): A Vijayaraghavan, Acting State Secretary of CPIM and LDF Convenor slamming the Congress party on Tuesday said that more Congress leaders would leave the party in protest of the current policy of the Congress and its opportunistic stance.

Kerela Congress leader KP Anil Kumar on Tuesday resigned from the party and has decided to now work with CPIM.

Also Read | Telangana: 39-Year-Old Man Killed, Body Set Ablaze in Karimnagar District; Two Arrested.

Vijayaraghavan said, "We had earlier said that more Congress leaders would leave the party in protest of the current policy of the Congress and its opportunistic stance. We also expressed hope that more Congress leaders would be ready to quit the party. Anil Kumar himself said that the Congress in Kerala has the mindset of RSS."

"What we are seeing now is a reflection of the weakness and opportunism of the Congress. More and more people will leave Congress and join the Left. This is in recognition of the very clear political stance adopted by the Left. Outside Kerala, we have seen many Congressmen joining the BJP. This is because the Congress leadership is taking a pro-BJP stance. Here the CPIM has taken a very clear stand against the policies of the BJP," he further added.

Also Read | Strategic Advisor Board Is Here To Help CEOs Fall in Love With Their Business Again.

Vijayaraghavan also said, "The development activities and pro-people governance of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in Kerala here prove that an alternative policy can be upheld. The United Democratic Front (UDF) is a fusion of opportunist political leadership. "

Commenting on the UDF, Vijayaraghavan said that the collapse of the UDF is accelerating. "Congress is facing a major setback. The UDF will move towards a bigger crisis," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)