New Delhi, December 15: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday cleared the air around the induction of Vikramaditya Singh, son of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, in the state cabinet and said that he will be a part of his council of ministers.

There has been speculation about the cabinet formation with the Congress looking at options to strike a balance in terms of representation from various regions of the state. The party came to power in the state earlier this month after a gap of five years. PM Narendra Modi Congratulates New Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Assures Him of All Possible Cooperation.

"Vikramaditya (Singh) will be in the cabinet. Why won't he be in the Cabinet?" Sukhu told ANI responding to a query. "We'll fulfil the 10 promises we made in the first meeting of the state cabinet," he said. Earlier, Vikramaditya Singh, who is MLA from Shimla Rural, said that he would shoulder whatever responsibility is given to him. Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu Sworn In As 15th Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh; Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Attend Oath Ceremony.

"I was the state Youth Congress chief, an MLA and now people have made me victorious again. I visited around 15 constituencies as a star campaigner. So, we'll shoulder whatever responsibility is given to us and run a strong government under the leadership of CM Sukhu," he said.

Sukhu met party chief Mallikarjun Kharge along with party MLAs. The Congress chief urged the party leaders to work unitedly to implement electoral promises.

Kharge lauded the Congress leaders for their hard work during the assembly elections and congratulated Sukhu, party MLAs and Rajeev Shukla, who is AICC incharge of the state.

He also lauded the work done by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who was Congress Legislature Party leader earlier, and PCC chief Pratibha Singh during the elections.

