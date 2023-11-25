Kamrup (Assam) [India], November 25 (ANI): The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, aimed at informing and empowering citizens about the Centre's welfare measures, rolled out across the village panchayats of Assam on Saturday.

In an effort to bring government schemes to the forefront and ensure 100 per cent saturation of the schemes, 36 vans will travel across rural Assam over the next two months under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

The yatra will cover over 2,660 Gram Panchayats over this period of two months while ensuring the benefits of government schemes reach every nook and cranny of the state.

It is pertinent to mention here that on November 15, on the occasion of the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra was inaugurated in three tribal districts that included the Baksa, Kokrajhar, and Karbi Anglong districts of Assam.

As part of the program's outreach, officials and PRI members spread awareness across Assam about government schemes and guided them on how to access the benefits.

Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) is a system of rural local self-government in India.

Additionally, medical camps offering free check-ups, including Tuberculosis (TB) screening, sickle cell screening, and anaemia screening, were organised at various locations.

The Nodal Officer of Kamalpur Gram Panchayat in Kamrup district of Assam expresses his community's satisfaction over the benefits derived from various government schemes.

A resident of Kamrup district, Bhuban Kanta Das, shared his contentment with government initiatives such as the PM KISAN scheme and improved roadways (Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana).

Another beneficiary, Nizuwara Begum, expressed gratitude towards the present government, citing benefits from schemes like Ayushman Bharat, Ration Card (AAY, NFS), PMAY, etc.

She also applauded the Modi government's initiatives for the needy and believes that the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme will be beneficial for them.

Another beneficiary, Munin Haloi, said that the dream of owning a pucca house has been fulfilled by this government's Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Sharing his life experience, he said that he is also getting financial support under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme and is currently utilising it for farming.

Talking about the benefits she is getting from the government, beneficiary Monika Deka from Deosal GP of Morigaon district said that she is successfully doing her strawberry farming with all the help from government schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas earlier this month.

The Prime Minister also flagged off IEC (Information, Education and Communication) vans in Khunti, Jharkhand, marking the launch of the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra'.

Each day, the vans will make two halts in prominent places, facilitating health camps, Aadhar enrollment, and other essential services.

The Yatra is meant for the districts with significant tribal populations initially and by January 25, next year, it will cover all districts across the country.

Designed as a multifaceted approach towards development, the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra aims to extend the advantages of government schemes to all segments of society, showcasing a concerted effort towards inclusive development.

Ground activities will include various Jan Bhagidari events, such as interactions with beneficiaries, celebrations of Gram Panchayat achievements, on-the-spot quiz competitions, and health camps.

The overarching goal of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is to raise awareness and facilitate the delivery of welfare scheme benefits, spanning sanitation, financial services, electricity, housing, and more.

Highlighted schemes include Ayushman Bharat, PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, and PM Awas Yojana, among others. (ANI)

