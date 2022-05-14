Chandrapur (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): Water crisis in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district has pushed villagers into a distressful situation during the peak summer months.

There is a severe shortage of water in Gondpipri of Chandrapur.

The pictures that are coming out from the Chandrapur district of Maharashtra are astonishing. Three villages-- Heti Nandgaon, Chak Nandgaon and Tole Nandgaon situated in Gondpipri tehsil on the border of Maharashtra and Telangana-- are currently struggling with the acute water problem.

Pits of seven to eight feet have been dug in the middle of the drain with the help of utensils. This pit is present about one kilometre outside the village. Women, men and children of the village come here to collect water.

During the summer, this drain has dried up completely. In such a situation, people have to collect water by digging a pit. First of all, the water containing the soil that has settled in the pit has to be thrown out, after that the clean water is filtered with a cloth. It is filled in the pitcher, later this water is boiled and used for drinking, it takes about 15 minutes to fill a pitcher, if the water in the pit is exhausted, then one has to wait for the water to freeze again.

As the heat rises, the level of water from the ground goes down, in the same way, the depth of the pit has to be increased, in the month of May, women have to dig a pit of about 8 feet for water, and this process has been going on continuously from generation to generation.

A resident of this village, Anjana Yermule told ANI that 60 years have passed since she lived there, but the water crisis remains as it is, they have to dig pits and collect water. Politicians promise to provide water but it is yet to happen.

"It has been 10 years since marriage but water scarcity persists to this day, whether it is rain or heat, we have to suffer like this, the water we take out from the pit is also red-coloured, which should be cleaned before drinking," said Pooja, a local resident.

Avinash Raut, another local resident narrated a similar ordeal.

He said that complaints were made repeatedly from the Tehsildar to the leaders, but all the people are ignoring this problem.

As per data, a few years ago, taps were installed in the village. under the regional tap scheme, water is supplied to a total of seven villages. Water is given once a day but water does not reach these three villages. Many houses in the village have taps but water is not available, due to which people are forced to drink water by digging a hole in the drain. (ANI)

