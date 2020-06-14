Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Villagers from Kerala's First Tribal Panchayat Express Worry over Being Cut off During Monsoons

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 11:47 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Villagers from Kerala's First Tribal Panchayat Express Worry over Being Cut off During Monsoons

Idduki (Kerala) [India], June 14 (ANI): People living in Edamalakkudy village, which is the first tribal Panchayat in Kerala, are worried at the outset of the monsoon season, as the roads that got destroyed in last year's floods are yet to be repaired completely.

The roads connecting Edamalakkudy, a cluster of 26 tribal hamlets scattered in an area of forest, are still in a dilapidated state and only jeeps can commute in the terrain. After the deluge, the roads were cleared but are yet to be fully repaired.

Also Read | Delhi Govt Withdraws Order Declaring All Nursing Homes With 10-49 Beds as COVID-19 Facilities.

The tribal community is worried that they will be isolated even if a flash flood occurs this monsoon, which could mean having to carry a person on foot even if someone falls sick during this period.

Andrews Mattupatti, of Congress, alleged that authorities are turning a blind eye to the plight of tribals of Edamalakkudy.

Also Read | Delhi Govt Withdraws Order Declaring All Nursing Homes With 10-49 Beds as COVID-19 Facilities: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 14, 2020.

"There are around 3,000 people living in the area. If in monsoon another small flood happens they will be left stranded. The roads connecting them to the outer world are not repaired yet," he said.

Edamalakudy became the first tribal panchayat in 2010 and was included in Devikulam Taluk in Idukki district of central Kerala. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement