India News | Villagers from Kerala's First Tribal Panchayat Express Worry over Being Cut off During Monsoons

Idduki (Kerala) [India], June 14 (ANI): People living in Edamalakkudy village, which is the first tribal Panchayat in Kerala, are worried at the outset of the monsoon season, as the roads that got destroyed in last year's floods are yet to be repaired completely.

The roads connecting Edamalakkudy, a cluster of 26 tribal hamlets scattered in an area of forest, are still in a dilapidated state and only jeeps can commute in the terrain. After the deluge, the roads were cleared but are yet to be fully repaired.

The tribal community is worried that they will be isolated even if a flash flood occurs this monsoon, which could mean having to carry a person on foot even if someone falls sick during this period.

Andrews Mattupatti, of Congress, alleged that authorities are turning a blind eye to the plight of tribals of Edamalakkudy.

"There are around 3,000 people living in the area. If in monsoon another small flood happens they will be left stranded. The roads connecting them to the outer world are not repaired yet," he said.

Edamalakudy became the first tribal panchayat in 2010 and was included in Devikulam Taluk in Idukki district of central Kerala. (ANI)

