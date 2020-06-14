Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

Delhi Govt Withdraws Order Declaring All Nursing Homes With 10-49 Beds as COVID-19 Facilities

News Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 11:41 PM IST
A+
A-
Delhi Govt Withdraws Order Declaring All Nursing Homes With 10-49 Beds as COVID-19 Facilities
Doctors at a medical facility | File Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, June 14: A day after declaring all nursing homes in the national capital with 10-49 beds as dedicated COVID-19 facilities, the Delhi government on Sunday reversed the order. In a brief statement issued by the government, it was stated that the order to convert nursing homes with upto 49 beds into coronavirus facilities has been annulled.

The order came shortly after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held sets of meeting with Union Health Minister Satyendra Jain, the mayors of three municipal corporations of Delhi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.  Delhi Govt Plans to Set Up 20,000 Additional Beds Across Hotels And Banquet Halls in Next One Week.

In the meetings which were stated to be "extremely productive" by officials involved, were called to review the COVID-19 situation and jointly calibrate the strategy to combat coronavirus in the national capital.

Shah has also called an all-party meeting tomorrow, in which the parties which have substantial base in Delhi have been invited to discuss the government's response to the coronavirus outbreak in the region.

Order on Nursing Homes Reversed

Delhi, which is feared to cross Mumbai - the worst-affected city by coronavirus in India - recorded a jump of 2,224 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday. This is the highests single-day spike recorded by the capital city. The overall count increased to 41,182, including 1,327 deaths.

According to an estimate released by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the number of cases in Delhi may multiply to 5.5 lakh by the end of July. AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, however, marked his apprehensions over the estimate saying that the number may not peak to that extent but urgent steps are needed to ramp up the existing health infrastructure.

The Kejriwal government's order, in the past week, to reserve beds in the Delhi government-run hospitals for only the residents of national capital was overruled by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. The order, which was scrapped, was aimed at preventing a shortage of beds for Delhi residents considering the rapid rise in coronavirus cases.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 11:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
2020 Coronavirus Pandemic in India Coronavirus COVID 19 Delhi Delhi government
You might also like
Coronavirus Frontline Workers in Arunachal Pradesh Hospital Pin Their Photos to PPE Kits to Give a Human Touch to Patients in Distress (See Pictures)
Viral

Coronavirus Frontline Workers in Arunachal Pradesh Hospital Pin Their Photos to PPE Kits to Give a Human Touch to Patients in Distress (See Pictures)
Delhi Govt Withdraws Order Declaring All Nursing Homes With 10-49 Beds as COVID-19 Facilities: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 14, 2020
News

Delhi Govt Withdraws Order Declaring All Nursing Homes With 10-49 Beds as COVID-19 Facilities: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 14, 2020
Real Madrid vs Eibar, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Football

Real Madrid vs Eibar, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
'90 Crore Infected by Coronavirus': Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Karan Singh Verma's Outlandish Claim
News

'90 Crore Infected by Coronavirus': Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Karan Singh Verma's Outlandish Claim
Poland Army 'Accidentally Occupied' Czech Republic Border Region in May Amid Misunderstanding Over COVID-19 Curbs
World

Poland Army 'Accidentally Occupied' Czech Republic Border Region in May Amid Misunderstanding Over COVID-19 Curbs
Lockdown to be Imposed Again With Few Relaxations Curbed From June 18? PIB Debunks Fake News, Here's The Truth Behind the Viral Post
Fact Check

Lockdown to be Imposed Again With Few Relaxations Curbed From June 18? PIB Debunks Fake News, Here's The Truth Behind the Viral Post
Odisha Shocker: Woman in Nuapada District Drags 100-Year-Old Mother on Charpoy to Claim Pension From Bank
News

Odisha Shocker: Woman in Nuapada District Drags 100-Year-Old Mother on Charpoy to Claim Pension From Bank
COVID-19 Peak in India Likely by Mid-November, Paucity of ICU Beds And Ventilators Feared: Study
News

COVID-19 Peak in India Likely by Mid-November, Paucity of ICU Beds And Ventilators Feared: Study
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement