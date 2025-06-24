Shimla, Jun 24 (PTI) Villagers of Garsian Khud and adjoining downstream areas in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district expressed resentment on Tuesday over the submergence of a temple, a cremation ground and a pump house following the formation of an artificial lake.

Local residents and farmer leaders alleged that illegal and excessive dumping of construction debris by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and violation of construction norms by the company executing the project despite protests by the locals have led to the current situation.

The artificial lake has come up near the Parchhu bridge in the Dharampur subdivision of Mandi district.

Farmer leader Suresh alleged that unregulated dumping in the region blocked the natural flow of the stream, leading to the lake's formation. It endangers villages downstream, he added.

"Our teams are working on a systematic plan to release the water and prevent any harm to downstream villages and precautionary measures are being taken to ensure the safety of residents," officials who visited the site said on Tuesday.

No casualty was reported, the officials added.

The incident has sparked anger among villagers, who demand strict action against those responsible for the environmental negligence. They have decided to lodge their protest.

